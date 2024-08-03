    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 3

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can next week become bullish for Cardano (ADA)?
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 18:09
    The rates of most cryptocurrencies keep going down, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is an exception, rising by 1.84% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3730. If the decline continues, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.36 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle low. If it happens near it, the breakout may lead to a further decline to the $0.34 area.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is also bearish. If the candle closes around the current prices, one can witness a test of the nearest support level of $0.3165 soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.3658 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

