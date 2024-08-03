Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most cryptocurrencies keep going down, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is an exception, rising by 1.84% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3730. If the decline continues, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.36 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle low. If it happens near it, the breakout may lead to a further decline to the $0.34 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is also bearish. If the candle closes around the current prices, one can witness a test of the nearest support level of $0.3165 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3658 at press time.