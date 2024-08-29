Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are getting back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3652. It the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by an ongoing rise to the $0.37 zone.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.3419. If the bar closes near its peak, the upward move may continue to the $0.38 range until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready to keep the growth going. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume.

Bulls may start thinking about further growth only of they restore the rate of ADA above the $0.40 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.3643 at press time.