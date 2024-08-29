    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 29

    Buyers are getting back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local resistance level of $0.3652. It the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by an ongoing rise to the $0.37 zone.

    The rate of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.3419. If the bar closes near its peak, the upward move may continue to the $0.38 range until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready to keep the growth going. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume.

    Bulls may start thinking about further growth only of they restore the rate of ADA above the $0.40 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.3643 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

