Cardano (ADA) Developers Invited to Share Feedback on Ecosystem

Cardano (ADA), the tenth largest blockchain by market capitalization, invites its enthusiasts to share their insights on ecosystem initiatives, developer experience, engineering tooling and so on. The survey launches for the fourth time as Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL is growing.

2025 Cardano developer ecosystem survey kicks off

According to the official announcement by Cardano Foundation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, its traditional annual survey just opened. Every Cardano (ADA) community participant can share their take on the progress, developer relations, tooling and adoption workloads for Cardano (ADA) and associated solutions.

The survey launched today, on Oct. 3, 2025. According to the organizers, the completion of the survey will take 10-15 minutes.

In particular, participants are invited to focus on developer tools, libraries and documentations for various Cardano (ADA) services and instruments.

Commenting on the launch of the survey, the Cardanians proposed to add more language localizations to documentation portals and enhance Cardano Signer, an open-source multifunctional tool that can sign and verify data, with the Command Line Interface.

As covered by U.Today, Cardano's (ADA) Charles Hoskinson values the new partnership between his blockchain and NEAR Protocol.

The two teams will work together on AI-native instruments for data and other use cases at the intersection of AI and Web3.

Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL adds 37% in three months

While the global cryptocurrency markets are back to surging, so is the Cardano (ADA) DeFi ecosystem. In just three months, its aggregated total value locked (TVL) surged from $256 million to over $350 million, DeFiLlama data says.

Image via DeFiLlama

In total, Cardano (ADA) is a tech basis for over 50 DeFi protocols: decentralized stablecoins, DEXes, lending protocols and so on.

Lending protocol Liqwid is responsible for over 30% of Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL, while MinSwap, Indigo and Splash Protocol also demonstrate notable traction.