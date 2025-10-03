AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Developers Invited to Share Feedback on Ecosystem

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 15:54
    Cardano Foundation, one of nonprofits behind development of Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, launches its annual developer survey
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Developers Invited to Share Feedback on Ecosystem
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA), the tenth largest blockchain by market capitalization, invites its enthusiasts to share their insights on ecosystem initiatives, developer experience, engineering tooling and so on. The survey launches for the fourth time as Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL is growing.

    2025 Cardano developer ecosystem survey kicks off

    According to the official announcement by Cardano Foundation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, its traditional annual survey just opened. Every Cardano (ADA) community participant can share their take on the progress, developer relations, tooling and adoption workloads for Cardano (ADA) and associated solutions.

    The survey launched today, on Oct. 3, 2025. According to the organizers, the completion of the survey will take 10-15 minutes.

    Advertisement

    In particular, participants are invited to focus on developer tools, libraries and documentations for various Cardano (ADA) services and instruments.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Samsung Galaxy Users to Get Free Coinbase One Subscription
    $14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

    Commenting on the launch of the survey, the Cardanians proposed to add more language localizations to documentation portals and enhance Cardano Signer, an open-source multifunctional tool that can sign and verify data, with the Command Line Interface.

    As covered by U.Today, Cardano's (ADA) Charles Hoskinson values the new partnership between his blockchain and NEAR Protocol.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/01/2025 - 09:40
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Cardano and NEAR Partnership
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The two teams will work together on AI-native instruments for data and other use cases at the intersection of AI and Web3.

    Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL adds 37% in three months

    While the global cryptocurrency markets are back to surging, so is the Cardano (ADA) DeFi ecosystem. In just three months, its aggregated total value locked (TVL) surged from $256 million to over $350 million, DeFiLlama data says.

    Article image
    Image via DeFiLlama

    In total, Cardano (ADA) is a tech basis for over 50 DeFi protocols: decentralized stablecoins, DEXes, lending protocols and so on.

    Lending protocol Liqwid is responsible for over 30% of Cardano (ADA) DeFi TVL, while MinSwap, Indigo and Splash Protocol also demonstrate notable traction.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 16:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $200,000 by End of 2025, Standard Chartered Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 3, 2025 - 16:20
    Scaramucci Praises Solana, $500 Trillion Opportunity, DoubleZero Kicks off to Optimize SOL Validators: Solana News Recap
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Digital Shield Pro's Stunning Debut at Token2049 Earns Dual Acclaim from Institutions and Users for "Verifiable Security" and "Minimalist Experience"
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 16:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $200,000 by End of 2025, Standard Chartered Predicts
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 3, 2025 - 16:20
    Scaramucci Praises Solana, $500 Trillion Opportunity, DoubleZero Kicks off to Optimize SOL Validators: Solana News Recap
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 15:54
    Cardano (ADA) Developers Invited to Share Feedback on Ecosystem
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all