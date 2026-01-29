AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 15:32
    Mining magnate and Lionsgate founder Frank Giustra has issued a stark warning to Bitcoin (BTC) proponents central bank adoption..
    Advertisement
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frank Giustra has a message for Bitcoiners expecting the Federal Reserve or other central banks to start front-running their bags: "Don't hold your breath."

    Advertisement

    The Canadian billionaire financier and well-known gold proponent took to X (formerly Twitter) to pour cold water on the growing hype surrounding sovereign Bitcoin adoption. 

    Despite the recent political buzz, Giustra argues that the very institutions designed to control money will never voluntarily cede power to a decentralized asset.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details

    "Don’t hold your breath waiting for central banks to buy bitcoin," Giustra stated. "They simply have no interest."

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 08:47
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: $347,000,000 Destroyed in 24 Hours as BTC Loses $90,000
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The mining magnate has long argued that central banks view it as a threat to their monopoly on monetary policy, not a tool to be embraced.

    A Bitcoin skeptic 

    The Lionsgate founder has been one of the most vocal, high-net-worth critics of the "digital gold" narrative.

    Advertisement

    He has consistently argued that sovereign nations will always choose physical control over digital code.

    Giustra has frequently criticized Bitcoin for pivoting to different narratives whenever convenient. In a scathing 2026 editorial, he described Bitcoin as an asset in a "perpetual identity crisis."

    The original cryptocurrency was initially pitched as something that you buy coffee with. When that narrative failed, its proponents pivoted to "digital gold."

    Giustra’s skepticism was his public clash with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in 2021. 

    He has accused Saylor and other maximalists of being "carnival barkers" who offer reckless financial advice. 

    As reported by U.Today, he previously slammed Saylor as a Bitcoin charlatan

    #Bitcoin News #Gold #Frank Giustra
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:26
    12,115,359,174,493 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Drops in Market Sell-Off
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    “USS Status” Launch: Crypto Veteran Returns With Satirical Cartoon, Privacy App, and Gasless L2
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:32
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:26
    12,115,359,174,493 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Drops in Market Sell-Off
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:07
    Bitcoin for Gold: Dogecoin Creator Unveils Latest Market Shift
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:51
    Cardano Drops 2026 Hard Fork Update: What to Expect?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:34
    Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:32
    Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 15:26
    12,115,359,174,493 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Drops in Market Sell-Off
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all