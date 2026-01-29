Canadian Billionaires Says Central Banks Have No Interest in Bitcoin

Frank Giustra has a message for Bitcoiners expecting the Federal Reserve or other central banks to start front-running their bags: "Don't hold your breath."

The Canadian billionaire financier and well-known gold proponent took to X (formerly Twitter) to pour cold water on the growing hype surrounding sovereign Bitcoin adoption.

Despite the recent political buzz, Giustra argues that the very institutions designed to control money will never voluntarily cede power to a decentralized asset.

"Don’t hold your breath waiting for central banks to buy bitcoin," Giustra stated. "They simply have no interest."

The mining magnate has long argued that central banks view it as a threat to their monopoly on monetary policy, not a tool to be embraced.

A Bitcoin skeptic

The Lionsgate founder has been one of the most vocal, high-net-worth critics of the "digital gold" narrative.

He has consistently argued that sovereign nations will always choose physical control over digital code.

Giustra has frequently criticized Bitcoin for pivoting to different narratives whenever convenient. In a scathing 2026 editorial, he described Bitcoin as an asset in a "perpetual identity crisis."

The original cryptocurrency was initially pitched as something that you buy coffee with. When that narrative failed, its proponents pivoted to "digital gold."

Giustra’s skepticism was his public clash with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor in 2021.

He has accused Saylor and other maximalists of being "carnival barkers" who offer reckless financial advice.