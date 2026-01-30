AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Treasuries Will Start Dumping BTC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 15:23
    The billionaire mogul argued on X (formerly Twitter) that the current "bubble territory" in equity markets makes corporate Bitcoin holdings a major risk.
    Advertisement
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Treasuries Will Start Dumping BTC
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Canadian mining billionaire Frank Giustra has predicted that the growing trend of companies holding Bitcoin in their corporate treasuries will end in a massive sell-off.

    This comes after the shares of Strategy (MSTR) recently experienced yet another violent sell-off.  

    "Just wait"

    The debate began when long-time investor Andrew Webley praised Bitcoin’s resilience. He stated that he had "not encountered a store of value as robust as Bitcoin - including GBP." 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control

    Despite the cryptocurrency's inherent volatility, Bitcoin's performance profile was unmatched, according to Webley. 

    Advertisement

    Giustra’s response was blunt and bearish."Wanna bet?" Giustra retorted. "Just wait until all this Bitcoin treasury supply starts hitting the market."

    He has repeatedly warned that corporate treasuries holding Bitcoin are not a sign of strength, but a ticking time bomb.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 16:46
    Bitcoin Carnage: $322 Million Worth of Longs Incinerated in One Hour
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Giustra believes that a broader stock market crash is inevitable since he is convinced that it is in a bubble territory. When this happens, he predicts companies holding BTC will be forced to liquidate their holdings to cover operational losses or margin calls.

    "Mark my words, this will end badly," he recently said. 

    Despite his harsh criticism, Giustra is not a permanent "never-coiner." On multiple occasions, Giustra has admitted that he "might be a buy at some point."

    Taking aim at the Winklevii 

    The billionaire mogul has also taken a shot at the Winklevoss brothers, responding to a video of them reaffirming his belief that the asset is destined for seven figures.

    "We see Bitcoin trading at $1,000,000 a Bitcoin," Winklevoss stated. "We think there's easily a 10X from here."

    The projection did not sit well with Giustra. He dismissed the prediction as a desperate attempt to lure in retail liquidity, claiming that they are "shameless." He stated that he was "running out of new pockets to stuff into this asset."

    #Bitcoin News #Frank Giustra
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:20
    $92,920,000 in 24 Hours, XRP ETF Achieves Largest Outflow
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:23
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Treasuries Will Start Dumping BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:20
    $92,920,000 in 24 Hours, XRP ETF Achieves Largest Outflow
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:23
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Treasuries Will Start Dumping BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:20
    $92,920,000 in 24 Hours, XRP ETF Achieves Largest Outflow
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all