Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Begin Here? Price Pivots to Sustainable Uptrend Structure

After one long downtrend, Shiba Inu is beginning to stabilize, and recent price action indicates that the asset may be entering the initial phase of a more sustainable uptrend structure. Compared to earlier brief rebounds that swiftly collapsed in the face of opposition, the current configuration is noticeably different.

Shiba Inu's progressive recovery

SHIB has started making higher lows on the chart along a local trendline that is rising, suggesting that buyers are progressively entering the market at higher and higher price points. This change matters because long bearish periods typically end with quiet structural improvements rather than spectacular rallies, which is exactly what seems to be happening right now.

Volatility has compressed into more controlled upward movement, and the sharp downward momentum that dominated earlier months has slowed. One could characterize the formation as an early sustainable uptrend structure. The price is consolidating above recent local support rather than printing aggressive lower lows. Compared to the erratic spikes observed earlier in the year, this establishes a more stable foundation for future growth, though it does not ensure an instant breakout.

Additionally, volume indicates a decline in sellers dominance, with downward moves drawing less pressure than previously. The closeness of moving averages serving as resistance is one of the important elements in this situation. SHIB remains below key longer-term trend indicators, indicating that the market has not yet fully turned bullish.

Not as good yet

Price momentum could develop into a more extensive recovery phase, though, if it keeps up with the rising support and progressively tests these resistance areas. To put it another way, the groundwork is being built before the trend is formally recognized.

According to market psychology, this phase occurs frequently when, despite improvements in structure, sentiment remains negative. Since short-term traders tend to underestimate slow accumulation phases, this mismatch may contribute to a subsequent recovery.

It is important to stay realistic, though. Early uptrend structures may not hold up if buyers are unable to overcome local resistance or if the overall state of the market deteriorates. The recovery story would probably be delayed if there were a breakdown below the rising support line.