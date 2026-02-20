AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Begin Here? Price Pivots to Sustainable Uptrend Structure

By Arman Shirinyan
Fri, 20/02/2026 - 8:49
Shiba Inu uptrend might finally begin with a solid short-term structure that has been formed on the market right now.
Advertisement
Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Begin Here? Price Pivots to Sustainable Uptrend Structure
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

After one long downtrend, Shiba Inu is beginning to stabilize, and recent price action indicates that the asset may be entering the initial phase of a more sustainable uptrend structure. Compared to earlier brief rebounds that swiftly collapsed in the face of opposition, the current configuration is noticeably different. 

Shiba Inu's progressive recovery

SHIB has started making higher lows on the chart along a local trendline that is rising, suggesting that buyers are progressively entering the market at higher and higher price points. This change matters because long bearish periods typically end with quiet structural improvements rather than spectacular rallies, which is exactly what seems to be happening right now.

Article image
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Volatility has compressed into more controlled upward movement, and the sharp downward momentum that dominated earlier months has slowed. One could characterize the formation as an early sustainable uptrend structure. The price is consolidating above recent local support rather than printing aggressive lower lows. Compared to the erratic spikes observed earlier in the year, this establishes a more stable foundation for future growth, though it does not ensure an instant breakout.

HOT Stories
Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting Crypto Market Review: XRP Faces 85% Volume Reset, Shiba inu (SHIB) Bull Run Chances Are Slim, Analyzing Dogecoin's Possibility to Return to $0.10

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/20/2026 - 05:45
Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement

Additionally, volume indicates a decline in sellers dominance, with downward moves drawing less pressure than previously. The closeness of moving averages serving as resistance is one of the important elements in this situation. SHIB remains below key longer-term trend indicators, indicating that the market has not yet fully turned bullish.

Not as good yet

Price momentum could develop into a more extensive recovery phase, though, if it keeps up with the rising support and progressively tests these resistance areas. To put it another way, the groundwork is being built before the trend is formally recognized.

According to market psychology, this phase occurs frequently when, despite improvements in structure, sentiment remains negative. Since short-term traders tend to underestimate slow accumulation phases, this mismatch may contribute to a subsequent recovery.

Advertisement

It is important to stay realistic, though. Early uptrend structures may not hold up if buyers are unable to overcome local resistance or if the overall state of the market deteriorates. The recovery story would probably be delayed if there were a breakdown below the rising support line.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 20, 2026 - 7:59
Fidelity Sees 'Hopeful Sign' in Bitcoin Price Performance
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 20, 2026 - 5:45
Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 20, 2026 - 8:49
Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Begin Here? Price Pivots to Sustainable Uptrend Structure
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 20, 2026 - 7:59
Fidelity Sees 'Hopeful Sign' in Bitcoin Price Performance
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 20, 2026 - 5:45
Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting
Alex Dovbnya
Show all