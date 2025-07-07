Advertisement
    Byrrgis Secures European MiCA License, Announces Waitlist Campaign

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 15/12/2026 - 15:00
    Byrrgis, a new-gen hybrid cryptocurrency hub, announces the completion of MiCA licensing, and a waitlist campaign kicks off.
    Hybrid crypto hub Byrrgis announces the completion of its EU license (MiCA) acquisition, enabling it to operate as a fully regulated financial platform upon launch. To start onboarding traders, Byrrgis has rolled out its waitlist, allowing users to sign up in order to secure early access to the multifunctional crypto platform.

    Byrrgis announces waitlist campaign as European MiCA license is secured

    According to the official announcement by its team, Byrrgis, a hybrid cryptocurrency liquidity hub, has finally secured a MiCA license, general regulatory approval to conduct digital asset services for residents of the European Union.

    Byrrgis has officially been granted an EU license after successfully completing the rigorous application process required to operate a compliant Web3 financial service.

    It is now in the process of further enhancing this, with the goal of attaining CASP level 3 certification, the gold standard for blockchain businesses operating within the European Union.

    Having successfully met the high bar placed upon Web3 projects applying for an EU license, Byrrgis is primely positioned to move forward with the launch of its hybrid crypto hub. 

    Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis, highlights the importance of the license for the roadmap of his platform and its expansion to new audiences:

    We’re delighted to have secured an EU license, which attests to the level of due diligence undertaken to ensure that Byrrgis is capable of realizing its full potential. We aim to lead by example, demonstrating that it’s possible for users to enjoy compliant access to onchain finance while retaining the freedom to trade the assets and bundles of their choosing. With the Byrrgis waitlist now open, we look forward to welcoming crypto users seeking a better way to reap the rewards that crypto has to offer.

    With the platform fully regulated, Byrrgis will be able to offer users a full range of trading features, including advanced charting and tools for setting automated orders, such as stop-loss and take-profit.

    Byrrgis universal trading app goes live on Jan. 15

    Set to go live on Jan. 15, Byrrgis will serve as a universal trading platform that incorporates the best elements of CEX and DEX architecture. This hybrid design enables users to create custom packs of crypto assets, supporting portfolio diversification and eliminating friction by automating the rebalancing process.

    All of the assets available for trading on Byrrgis will be subjected to full audits, enabling users to safely trade a wide range of tokens and to incorporate them into a bespoke portfolio. As a fully regulated platform, Byrrgis will provide a best-in-class user experience defined by security and transparency coupled with intuitive UI and robust risk management controls.

    Following the platform’s launch in mid-January, Byrrgis will press ahead with onboarding users from its waitlist and building out its hub, adding new assets, products and features.

    #Byrrgis
