Byrrgis Announces WOLF Token Listing on BitMart, CoinMarketCap

Byrrgis, a new-gen Solana intelligence hub, shares the details of its token, WOLF, going live on leading CEX BitMart and the world’s largest crypto data tracker, CoinMarketCap. This update will enhance the availability of WOLF, a backbone element of Byrrgis's economics, and boost the ecosystem as a whole.

According to the official statement by the team, Byrrgis , a fast-growing intelligence hub for Solana (SOL) traders, has accomplished massive milestones for its token, WOLF. The core cryptocurrency of the project is now tracked by CoinMarketCap, the world’s largest crypto data platform. Also, WOLF is now listed by BitMart, a popular centralized crypto exchange.

These achievements are expected to expand access to Byrrgis’ analyst and professional traders' ecosystem.

Byrrgis is designed to help traders cut through the noise of DeFi with a streamlined command center that combines human and AI research, execution tools and sector insights. The platform equips traders with tools to move faster than hype cycles, filter out potential risk and act on high-signal intelligence.

At the center of this experience, WOLF token provides access, rewards and alignment for the “Pack,” the global community of traders building trust and precision into DeFi.

The WOLF token listing on BitMart and CoinMarketCap makes the native token more widely available to a global audience of traders, with data aggregation and price-tracking.

Deposits will open ahead of launch, followed by the WOLF/USDT trading pair, and withdrawals will be enabled shortly thereafter. As a result, the WOLF community will be able to trade their asset in pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap and trading volume.

More WOLF liquidity opportunities for Solana DeFi ecosystem

Siraaj, CEO of Wolf and Byrrgis, explains the importance of the listings for the project, the token, their audiences the and Solana dApp segment as a whole:

Listing on BitMart and CoinMarketCap is not just a major milestone for our community, but we envision the WOLF coin will expand global reach to our community of professional analysts and traders on an extensive scale.

Listing not only brings liquidity and accessibility but also supports the project’s mission of establishing WOLF as both access and ecosystem fuel across the DeFi landscape.

Byrrgis is a Solana-native DeFi intelligence and trading platform built for serious traders. Combining human and AI-backed research, institutional-grade dashboards and direct execution, Byrrgis enables traders to act with speed and confidence. For a new generation of traders, it introduces more data-driven strategies, making the entire trading and liquidity management experience more secure and rewarding.

Its native WOLF token powers access, rewards and community alignment, making it the foundation of the Byrrgis ecosystem.