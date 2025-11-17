Bybit's Blockchain for Good Alliance Recognizes 2025's Best Crypto Projects With Social Impact

Advertisement

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , a flagship nonprofit founded by Bybit and championing responsible innovation, successfully concluded the Blockchain Impact Forum 2025 in Copenhagen, alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Alternative Finance Lab (AltFinLab). The two-day gathering brought together over 300 policymakers, technology specialists and impact leaders from more than 30 countries to explore how blockchain can deliver measurable progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held on Nov. 4-5, the forum opened with “Chains of Change,” an invite-only leadership day dedicated to governance, digital public infrastructure and cross-sector partnerships. The second day featured the BGAwards, which included the SDG Blockchain Accelerator Showcase organized by UNDP AltFinLab, spotlighting blockchain projects addressing real-world challenges in financial inclusion, sustainability and digital trust.

Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit and Founder of the Blockchain for Good Alliance, explained the mission of the forum:

The BGAwards officially marked the world’s first major convention fully dedicated to showcasing how blockchain can drive positive global impact, a pivotal step forward for the blockchain industry.

The forum’s agenda featured interactive panels, keynotes and project showcases under three main themes:

Blockchain for Digital Public Goods : Exploring governance, digital identity and transparent data systems.

: Exploring governance, digital identity and transparent data systems. Finance for Inclusion and Impact : Examining blockchain’s role in democratizing access to capital and improving financial equity.

: Examining blockchain’s role in democratizing access to capital and improving financial equity. Sustainability and Climate Accountability: Showcasing blockchain use cases in carbon tracking, supply chain traceability and ESG reporting.

Besides Liu, prominent speakers included Robert Pasicko, Team Leader at UNDP AltFinLab; Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation; David Ripley, CEO of Kraken; Kurt Nielsen, President of Partisia Blockchain; Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at the Arbitrum Foundation; Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain; and Prof. Morten Meyerhoff Nielsen of the United Nations University (UNU-EGOV). Their insights emphasized blockchain’s evolving role in creating trust-based systems, enhancing transparency and bridging the gap between innovation and global development.

Over $170,000 in rewards shared by winners: See the names

The forum culminated with BGAwards 2025, honoring blockchain projects that exemplify measurable contributions to the SDGs and demonstrate the power of innovation for public good.

The SDG Blockchain Accelerator Winners list included Genius Tags, Plastiks and ZenGate.

BGA Incubation 2025 Winners included Kelox (1st: $10,000); Give Hope ($3,000); Nuva ($3,000); Social Activation ($3,000), and Token Tails (1st: $30,000); Rumsan (2nd: $20,000); EsusFarm (3rd: $10,000).

Joint Funds Initiatives Winners included Genpulse (1st: $30,000); Genosight (2nd: $20,000); Ideosphere (3rd: $10,000), while Cokeeps, Smart Orchard System and WeeKongSi shared $20,000 in rewards each.

Special Recognition prizes were announced as follows: Adam Flinter and Mickey Amami received Stewardship Awards, while Dr. Lisa Cameron got a Commemoration Award.

This year’s honorees reflect the Alliance’s commitment to advancing blockchain solutions that drive measurable progress across sustainability, inclusion and digital trust — turning innovation into impact for communities worldwide.