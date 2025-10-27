AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bybit, Second-Largest Crypto Exchange, Appoints Patricio Mesri LATAM CEO

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 13:14
    Under new leadership, Bybit, the world's second-most-popular crypto exchange, will strengthen its presence in the most promising crypto hub.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bybit, the world's second cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user count, names Patricio Mesri CEO for Bybit LATAM. This appointment marks a major milestone for the company's expansion in Latin America, a rapidly growing crypto, blockchain, Web3 and AI hub.

    Crypto exchange Bybit introduces new LATAM CEO Patricio Mesri 

    According to the official statement by its team, Bybit, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, secures a massive accomplishment on its Latin America roadmap. Patricio Mesri becomes chief executive officer (CEO) of Bybit LATAM, marking a new chapter in the company’s regional expansion.

    In his new role, Patricio Mesri will lead Bybit’s LATAM operations across Spanish-speaking markets with a focus on market expansion, compliance alignment, talent development and user growth. 

    His immediate priorities include accelerating adoption in Argentina and Mexico, while expanding new local initiatives in Colombia and Peru, and exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as Bolivia, where crypto and stablecoin adoption are surging.

    Helen Liu, Co-CEO at Bybit, explains the importance of Mesri's new mission given the broad context and Bybit's ambitions in the region:

    Latin America is one of the most exciting regions in the world for real-world crypto adoption. People here turn to digital assets not out of curiosity, but because it genuinely improves their financial lives. Patricio understands that deeply. His leadership and cultural intuition will help us build stronger ties in each local market, and bring more people into the Web3 economy in a safe, accessible way.

    This move underscores Bybit’s commitment to deepening its footprint across Latin America — one of the fastest-growing crypto regions in the world — and reflects the company’s strategy to channel more resources, talent and focus into supporting local communities and users.

    Bybit's regional headcount in LATAM to grow by 40% next year

    Patricio Mesri, CEO of Bybit LATAM, expects his platform to become a go-to fintech in the region, both for Web3 regulars and newcomers:

    We are seeing stablecoins and digital assets become part of daily life in Latin America, especially in places where inflation and international payments remain difficult. My focus is to make sure people here can use these options safely, with platforms they can trust and understand. I want Bybit to become the simplest way for anyone in the region to connect to the global crypto economy — whether they’re saving, sending money abroad, or exploring new opportunities.

    Mesri’s expansion of responsibilities comes as Bybit scales its regional team by 40% over the next year, prioritizing local hires in compliance and marketing to ensure strong regulatory alignment and community engagement. 

    His leadership will also focus on strengthening Bybit’s ecosystem of products, including Bybit Lite, Bybit Card and Bybit Pay, which bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday life.

    As the CEO of Bybit LATAM, Mesri will also spearhead collaboration with local fintechs and regulators, supporting the development of pro-innovation frameworks and sustainable crypto growth across the region.

    #Bybit
