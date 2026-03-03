Bybit Broadens TradFi Offering With 39 New Stock CFDs

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the latest expansion of the Bybit TradFi trading suite.

With dozens of new stock CFDs to be gradually made available weekly, Bybit TradFi is also redefining trading experiences with a brand new 100,000 USDT prize pool, exclusive benefits for new users, and Zero-Fee Mode.

39 new stock CFDs have been announced for the first two weeks, expanding trading opportunities across key market segments. The new additions include leading companies across technology, financial services, and consumer cyclicals.

These additions strengthen Bybit TradFi’s stock CFD offerings, providing clients with enhanced access to diversified investment opportunities across high-growth technology, established consumer brands, and emerging digital economy players.

With new tickers coming weekly, Bybit TradFi will make 24/5 trading possible to hundreds of precious metal, crude oil, global indices, and popular stock CFDs.

Integrated access to traditional and digital markets

Averaging billions in daily trading volume, Bybit TradFi has established itself as the gateway to 24/5 access to global markets, complementing Bybit’s full capacities for digital assets and traditional markets including tokenized stocks through xStocks, XAUT, and PAXG offerings on Bybit Spot, Bybit Futures, and Bybit Earn.

Global traders are navigating heightened volatility as geopolitical tensions escalate into early 2026. The S&P 500 hovers near 6,882 amid a hot PPI surprise, credit risk fears, and rising Iran tensions, as energy gains support from geopolitical concerns. U.S. equities remain elevated, reinforcing the need for diversification beyond mega-cap technology.

In digital assets, BTC edged towards the $69,000 mark, trading roughly 27–32% below January highs. Long-term holder selling has collapsed by 87% from early February levels, suggesting the worst of the downturn may be behind us.

Large-scale investors are treating the downturn as an accumulation zone, while institutional infrastructure around crypto continues deepening. This creates compelling opportunities for balanced strategies across both traditional and digital assets amid macro uncertainty.