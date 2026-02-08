'Buying ETH Like Crazy': Biggest Market Whales Are Pivoting

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After an intense sell-off that drove the cryptocurrency toward the psychological $2,000 mark, causing widespread liquidations and panic in the larger cryptocurrency market, Ethereum is starting to show early indications of stabilization. On-chain data now indicates that some of the biggest players in the market are subtly switching from aggressive selling to accumulation.

From selling to buying

Whale wallet 0x28eF, which has been purchasing Ethereum quickly, makes one of the most noteworthy moves. The wallet withdrew 60,784 ETH, or about $126 million, from Binance in the last 30 hours alone, indicating obvious accumulation rather than sale preparation.

Large exchange withdrawals usually signify long-term positioning, because the money is transferred from trading platforms to cold storage. Following an estimated $747 million loss, TrendResearch closed its position at the same time by depositing all 651,757 ETH, worth approximately $1.34 billion, to Binance at an average price of $2,055.

Pressure eases

With the removal of one of the main causes of sell pressure in the market, this significant capitulation event seems to have signaled a shift in sentiment. It's interesting to note that a number of other sizable wallets are likewise displaying accumulation indicators, shifting their focus from the aggressive selling that dominated trading a few days ago. When panic-driven supply from retail participants is absorbed by stronger hands, this change in behavior frequently occurs close to market bottoms.

Ethereum is still technically in a precarious position, but strong buying activity close to recent lows suggests that supply is beginning to be absorbed by demand. If accumulation persists, ETH may try to recover in the upcoming sessions toward important resistance zones. After capitulation events, markets often produce strong relief rallies before resuming their downward trends.

This implies that if general sentiment toward cryptocurrencies does not improve, the current move might still turn into a traditional bullish trap. Although things are getting better for the time being, whether or not this whale-driven accumulation continues into the upcoming trading sessions will determine whether or not a real reversal is confirmed.