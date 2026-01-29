Bullish XRP Move Coming as XRPL Millionaires Resurface, Says Pro-Crypto Lawyer

Advertisement

While XRP has continued to show weak price movements while trading sideways amid the broad crypto market downturn, bullish optimism regarding its future prospects still remains.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the current market condition, pro-crypto advocate Bill Morgan has predicted a potential price surge for XRP in the coming months.

XRP millionaires resurface

Bill Morgan made the forecast in response to on-chain data provided by Santiment, which shows that XRP holders with millions of tokens in their wallets are returning.

Despite its early 2026 gains, XRP is now down by a modest 4% since the start of 2026. Regardless of the weak momentum, the number of wallets holding at least one million XRP has begun to rise for the first time since last September.

According to the data provided, a net total of 42 “millionaire” XRP wallets have reappeared on XRP Ledger since Jan. 1, indicating renewed confidence among large XRP holders.

Furthermore, between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31, roughly 784 millionaire XRP wallets exited the network as prices trended lower, and many high-profile holders began to show caution during the market’s downturn.

The massive reversal from XRP's large holders appear to have been largely fueled by the major Oct. 10 crash, which saw selling pressure largely play out among retail and institutional traders, even with other assets like Bitcoin .

XRP headed for potential recovery

While XRP might still be trading in deep red territory, the resurfacing millionaires on the XRP Ledger suggests that the coming months may be better, as predicted by Bill Morgan.

With XRP seeing periodic corrections since the Oct. 10 crash, its recent price action appears to be seeing modest stability as large wallets are quietly returning to the market.

Over the years, increases in high-value wallets like this have often preceded periods of bullish price performances, as investors tend to accumulate during consolidation rather than chase upside momentum. Hence, XRP may be headed for a gradual price recovery.