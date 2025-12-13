Advertisement
    Bullish December So Far: Crypto ETFs on Bitcoin, Ether in Green

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 11:34
    Despite market uncertainty, U.S. ETFs on spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum demonstrate bullish performance this month.
    Bullish December So Far: Crypto ETFs on Bitcoin, Ether in Green
    Cover image via u.today
    In December 2025, the free fall of ETFs on spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum has ended. While the segment is far from being back to rocketing, investors show interest again. At the same time, both classes of products still struggle to offset the losses of the super-bearish November 2025.

    $341,000,000 inflow: Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs recovering from brutal November

    By mid-December 2025, U.S. cryptocurrency ETFs demonstrate cautious signals of recovery. Inflows for both Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs are positive on one-month time frames. Spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $198 million in December inflows, SoSoValue data says.

    Article image
    Image by SoSoValue

    BlackRock's IBIT was the most active ETF in December. In just 13 days, it accumulated almost $4 billion in equivalent growing total holdings from $66.26 to $70.12 billion.

    The total volume of Bitcoin (BTC) allocated by ETFs exceeded $118 billion in equivalent, which totals 6.57% of the net Bitcoin (BTC) market capitalization.

    The IBIT fund is responsible for about 60% of this segment, followed by Fidelity's FBTC and Grayscale's GBTC products.

    Ethereum spot ETFs show even more impressive dynamics. In December 2025, they attracted $143.35 million in funds. BlackRock's ETHA outshined all competitors here.

    The upsurge comes after November 2025, a devastating month for Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

    Crypto ETFs AUM bounced from multi-month lows

    In November 2025, the Ethereum ETFs scene lost $1.42 billion, while Bitcoin ETFs registered a $3.48 billion outflow. For Bitcoin ETFs, it was the second worst month in its two-year history, while for Ethereum ETFs it was an unprecedented disaster.

    The pessimism of investors was triggered by the Oct. 10-11 flash crash, the anemic performance of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and the peak of the cycle being allegedly in.

    At the same time, both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs are recovering step by step. In late November 2025, all indicators dropped to the lowest level since April, but in the first half of December, the situation slightly improved.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Ethereum ETF
