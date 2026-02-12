Buck Introduces Automatic Reward Distribution, Raises Yield to 10%

Buck has announced an update to its core yield-bearing token, increasing the annual yield to 10% and modifying how rewards are distributed. The changes take effect on February 12 and apply to the existing token rather than a newly issued asset.

The revised structure raises the token’s yield from 7% to 10%, placing it among higher-yielding instruments in the decentralized finance sector.

Alongside the yield increase, Buck is removing the manual claim requirement previously needed to collect rewards. Under the new system, yield will be credited automatically to holders’ wallets.

Simplifying yield process with automatic distribution

Previously, users were required to log into the platform and actively claim earned rewards. The updated framework eliminates that step, aiming to streamline the user experience and reduce friction associated with managing yield-generating assets.

Automatic distribution is intended to make passive income participation more straightforward, particularly for users seeking lower-maintenance exposure.

The update comes amid heightened competition in decentralized finance, where users are placing greater emphasis on consistent yield structures and simplified product mechanics.

Platforms across the sector have been adjusting models to improve usability while maintaining transparent reward calculations.