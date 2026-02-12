AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Buck Introduces Automatic Reward Distribution, Raises Yield to 10%

By Dan Burgin
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 15:00
Buck will raise its token’s annual yield to 10% on February 12 and replace manual claims with automatic reward distribution.
Advertisement
Buck Introduces Automatic Reward Distribution, Raises Yield to 10%
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buck has announced an update to its core yield-bearing token, increasing the annual yield to 10% and modifying how rewards are distributed. The changes take effect on February 12 and apply to the existing token rather than a newly issued asset.

Advertisement

The revised structure raises the token’s yield from 7% to 10%, placing it among higher-yielding instruments in the decentralized finance sector. 

Alongside the yield increase, Buck is removing the manual claim requirement previously needed to collect rewards. Under the new system, yield will be credited automatically to holders’ wallets.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Gains Momentum Ahead of CPI, Binance's 15,000 Bitcoin Fund Records First Profit, 3 Key Solana (SOL) Updates for February 2026 Detailed Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End'

Simplifying yield process with automatic distribution

Previously, users were required to log into the platform and actively claim earned rewards. The updated framework eliminates that step, aiming to streamline the user experience and reduce friction associated with managing yield-generating assets.

Advertisement

Automatic distribution is intended to make passive income participation more straightforward, particularly for users seeking lower-maintenance exposure.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 01/06/2026 - 17:00
Buck Launches World’s First Bitcoin Dollar
ByDan Burgin

The update comes amid heightened competition in decentralized finance, where users are placing greater emphasis on consistent yield structures and simplified product mechanics. 

Advertisement

Platforms across the sector have been adjusting models to improve usability while maintaining transparent reward calculations.

The new yield rate and automated reward process will go live on February 12. 

#Web3
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:45
Binance's CZ Denies "FUD" as Binance Moves SAFU Reserves
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:39
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Lowest Level Since China Ban
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Staking, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:45
Binance's CZ Denies "FUD" as Binance Moves SAFU Reserves
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:39
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Lowest Level Since China Ban
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 14:36
XRP ETFs Note Zero Flows Despite Price Recovery Signals
Caroline Amosun
Show all