BTCC Launches $500,000 Trading Contest, NBA Star Jaren Jackson Jr. Joins as Ambassador

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

BTCC, one of the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges, welcomes 2023

NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. (JJJ) as its global brand ambassador .

To celebrate the collaboration, the platform is launching the biggest trading competition ever on

BTCC with a 500,000 USDT prize pool and exclusive JJJ signed jerseys.

Advertisement

BTCC exchange taps Jaren Jackson Jr. as global ambassador, launches $500,000 trading contest

According to the official statement by its team, BTCC , a leading cryptocurrency exchange since 2011, has entered into a long-term brand partnership with NBA star Jaren Jackson Jr., known colloquially as JJJ.

What JJJ signed merch are we giving away in our trading competition?



🔥 Follow @BTCCexchange

🔥 RT this post with your answer + #BTCCxJJJ

🔥 Tag 3 friends!



Not sure about the answer? 👉🏻 https://t.co/czeuDSb62G



4 winners will share 200 USDT on Aug 29 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uO8wKMn0nj — BTCC (@BTCCexchange) August 22, 2025

As a form of celebration, the exchange encourages all customers to take part in a $500,000 trading competition . The 400,000 USDT prize pool is allocated to a Futures Trading Volume

Competition, while 100,000 USDT will be shared between Profit Rate Competition winners.

The rules are pretty clear: after clicking “Register Now,” the traders are eligible for the two leaderboards. To earn winning spots on the leaderboards, the traders should generate as much trading volume as possible and achieve the best possible ROI on their deposits.

While the initial prize pool is $2,000 in USDT, it surges with every new trader joining. The pool size will increase until the 400,000 USDT threshold is reached. Also, based on their profits, participants will share the 100,000 USDT prize pool proportionally to their ranking on leaderboard.

Exclusive JJJ jerseys up for grabs

Also, very special prizes - 6 JJJ signed jerseys and 200 glory badges - will be distributed between the most successful and active players. To win the jersey, one must hit 100 million USD in equivalent on the futures trading dashboard.

To grab unique JJJ Glory Badges, traders should land in the top 100 on both the trading volume and profit rate leaderboards.

The competition is running Aug. 21-Sept. 21, 2025. BTCC is a major cryptocurrency exchange operating since 2011 with no outages and security bridges. Besides comfortable futures and spot trading dashboards, it offers secure and understandable copy trading modules with 50 USDT coverage. The exchange is a go-to cryptocurrency platform for 9.1 million users across the globe.

As of Q3, 2025, BTCC offers over 380+ futures pairs. Major coins like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL and XRP support up to 500x leverage, one of the highest in the industry, while the rest of the altcoins are available with up to 50x leverage. New users enjoy welcome rewards of 10,055 USDT.