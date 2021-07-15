BTC, XRP, YFII, DOGE and ADA Price Analysis for July 15

Original U.Today article

Are there any altcoins that can rise against a falling Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not keep the rise going, and almost all of the top 10 coins have come back to the green zone. Binance Coin (BNB) is the only gainer from the list, going up by 2.21%.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.13% since yesterday, while the price change over the past week has accounted for -3.47%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not rise after a false breakout of the $32,000 mark. If the daily candle closes below this vital level, there are chances to see an ongoing drop to the support zone around $30,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,730 at press time.

XRP/USD

Sales volumes contracted yesterday morning, and the XRP price decline came to a halt at the July low of $0.586.

Buyers on low volumes were able to restore the pair above the level of $0.60 and test the two-hour EMA55 at night.

It has not yet been possible to break above the level of average prices, but after a shallow pullback, the recovery may continue above the POC line ($0.624).

XRP is trading at $0.5980 at press time.

YFII/USD

YFII is not an exception from the rule, falling by 3.35%.

Despite the decline, YFII is approaching the resistance level at $2,318. The selling trading volume is low, which means that buyers are controlling the situation on the market. Respectively, the breakout of the resistance might be a prerequisite for sharp growth to $2,500.

YFII is trading at $2,243 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is showing a 3.33% decline over the last 24 hours.

DOGE has broken the support level at $0.20 against the low trading volume. In this regard, the more likely price action is a drop to the nearest level at $0.1650 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1898 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser today, going down by almost 4%.

From the technical point of view, the decline may continue to the $1.10 level as bulls could not fix above $1.40. If the zone around $1 is broken, there are high chances of seeing the decline to $0.98 shortly.

ADA is trading at $1.22 at press time.