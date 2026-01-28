BTC Price News: Bitcoin's $90,000 Fakeout Sparks 142,580% Liquidation Imbalance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Early Wednesday, Bitcoin triggered a leveraged massacre, climbing just 0.88% — but breaching $90,000 in the process — and setting off one of the most asymmetric liquidation events of 2026.

According to CoinGlass, $4,640 in longs were liquidated for every $6.63 million in shorts, creating an hourly imbalance of 142,580%.

On the surface, the price action looked normal, with BTC rising from $89,200 to a local peak of $90,170 before pulling back. Under the hood, however, this minor upside cut through a wall of overleveraged short positions, most likely clustered just above the $90,000 psychological barrier.

The largest liquidation order occurred on Hyperliquid — a $13.25 million BTC/USD short that was instantly torched as the price increased. In total, $7.53 million in BTC liquidations were recorded for the hour, with 98.5% targeting shorts. ETH, SOL and JTO followed behind in losses, but Bitcoin's asymmetric imbalance is unmatched in scale.

Bitcoin bears in danger

Over the last 24 hours, total crypto market liquidations reached $310.5 million, of which $244.85 million were shorts, mirroring the same long-short imbalance unveiled in Bitcoin’s hourly metrics.

The violent imbalance suggests that algorithm-driven short exposure was concentrated at $90,000, most likely in anticipation of another failed breakout. One thing that stood out is that Bitcoin's mechanical push forced a cascade, which is now visible as a cluster of green one-minute candles followed by chop. The price is near $89,950 per BTC at press time.

Unless the $90,000 ceiling becomes resistance again, another wave of short-squeeze risk will likely follow.