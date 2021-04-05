BTC, ETH, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for April 5

Original U.Today article

How long will the altcoin rally last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has begun with an ongoing bull run on the cryptocurrency market. Uniswap (UNI) is the only coin from the top 10 list located in the red zone.

The important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and BNB:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,110,193,242,678 $59,769.08 $53,758,928,692 1.46% Ethereum ETH $245,684,449,550 $2,133.61 $27,070,657,963 1.18% XRP XRP $32,978,178,783 $0.7424 $12,298,180,917 21.50% Binance Coin BNB $58,842,201,346 $373.59 $4,154,014,528 7.27%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to recover after the dump on the weekend. The price has grown by 1.46% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating power for a breakout of the vital $60,000 mark. That might happen soon and, if it does, there are good chances of seeing new peaks around $64,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,000 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish as the main crypto. The price rise is 1.18%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). Bulls have almost recovered from the fall of last weekend.

In this case, buyers may restest the peak and keep growing to the next potential mark of $2,300.

Ethereum is trading at $2,115 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as its rate has rocketed by more than 20% over the last 24 hours.

XRP has gotten out of the accumulation period and is ready to conquer the vital mark of $1. However, there may be a minor correction around the far retest level at $0.75.

XRP is trading at $0.7210 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) set a new peak at $384 and seems like it is not going to fall.

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a breakout and is ready to continue the rise. According to the chart, the native exchange coin can decline to the recent peak at $368 before it moves to $400.

BNB is trading at $375 at press time.