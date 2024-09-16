BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have failed to hold the weekend's rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.45% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, bears are more powerful than bulls. If today's bar closes near its low, the fall is likely to continue to the $57,000 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,529 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline to BTC, going down by 4.46%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. However, if the daily candle closes around current prices, one can expect a local bounce back to the $2,400 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,302 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least loser today, as its rate has declined by 2.2%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is trying to return to its previous bullish trend. However, traders may think about a reversal only if they get the rate back to the vital area of $0.60 and fix above it. In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to $0.64.

XRP is trading at $0.5727 at press time.