    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of market ended yet?
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 15:27
    Bulls have failed to hold the weekend's rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.45% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, bears are more powerful than bulls. If today's bar closes near its low, the fall is likely to continue to the $57,000 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $58,529 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline to BTC, going down by 4.46%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. However, if the daily candle closes around current prices, one can expect a local bounce back to the $2,400 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,302 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the least loser today, as its rate has declined by 2.2%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is trying to return to its previous bullish trend. However, traders may think about a reversal only if they get the rate back to the vital area of $0.60 and fix above it. In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to $0.64.

    XRP is trading at $0.5727 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
