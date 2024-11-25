BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have come back to the green zone after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish again. If the candle closes near the resistance of $99,100 or above, traders may witness a test of the new all-time high by the end of the week.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $98,274 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 4.12% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $3,497.

If the candle closes far from it, there is a possibility to see a correction to the $3,400 range soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,472 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, growing by 6.41%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is again testing the nearest level of $1.50. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $1.60 area.

XRP is trading at $1.478 at press time.