    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for November 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP last?
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 13:53
    Most of the coins have come back to the green zone after a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish again. If the candle closes near the resistance of $99,100 or above, traders may witness a test of the new all-time high by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $98,274 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than BTC, going up by 4.12% since yesterday.

    From the technical point of view, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $3,497. 

    If the candle closes far from it, there is a possibility to see a correction to the $3,400 range soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,472 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, growing by 6.41%.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is again testing the nearest level of $1.50. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $1.60 area.

    XRP is trading at $1.478 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

