BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has stared with the ongoing rise of the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 4.30% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has broken the $65,000 mark and is on its way to the next resistance level of $67,150. If the bar closes near it or above, there is a great chance to see a all-time high this week.

Bitcoin is trading at $65,093 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than BTC, rising by 1.61%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the level of $3,521. If the candle closes far from it and a false breakout happens, sellers may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $3,300-$3,400 area.

Ethereum is trading at $3,488 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of ETH and BTC, going up by 3.56%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of XRP is testing the $0.6576 level. If the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.70 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.6540 at press time.