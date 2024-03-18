Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 18

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is chance to see further drop of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP?
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has stared bearish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.83% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the level of $64,780. 

If the rate approaches it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $62,000-$64,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,967 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a loser than BTC, falling by 2.66%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of the main altcoin is looking bearish as it is near the support level of $3,466. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to $3,200-$3,300.

Ethereum is trading at $3,505 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2.54%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has once again come back to the $0.60 zone. The volume keeps decreasing, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at current prices. In this case, if the bar closes below $0.60, it might be a prerequisite for a continued correction to the $0.55 area.

XRP is trading at $0.6056 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

