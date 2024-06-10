BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for June 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps facing a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.14% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the rate of BTC keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further move. However, if buyers lose the $69,000 zone, one can expect a dump to the $67,000-$68,000 range soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $69,458 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 0.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ETH is rather more bearish than bullish as it is closer to the support than to the resistance. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $3,600 level.

If its breakout happens and the candle fixes below it, the correction may continue to the $3,500 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $3,679 at press time.

XRP/USD

Meanwhile, XRP is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.52%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of XRP has not accumulated enough strength for a continued upward move. This statement is confirmed by falling volume. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.49-$0.51 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

XRP is trading at $0.4997 at press time.