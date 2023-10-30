BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
But if a breakout happens, one can expect a test of the $36,000 zone soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $34,716 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.48%.
Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than BTC as the daily bar is about to close above the vital zone of $1,800. In that case, traders can expect an ongoing rise to the nearest level of $1,854. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,818 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 4.73%.
On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the level of $0.54915, which means that buyers remain more powerful than sellers. If the bar closes with no long wick, the rise may continue to the $0.60 mark soon.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.