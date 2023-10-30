BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 30

Original U.Today article

Which coins can continue growing this week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.45% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of the nearest level of $35,198. Until that happens, it is too early to think about a further upward move.

But if a breakout happens, one can expect a test of the $36,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,716 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.48%.

Image by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than BTC as the daily bar is about to close above the vital zone of $1,800. In that case, traders can expect an ongoing rise to the nearest level of $1,854. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,818 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 4.73%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the level of $0.54915, which means that buyers remain more powerful than sellers. If the bar closes with no long wick, the rise may continue to the

$0.60 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5766 at press time.