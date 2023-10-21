BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 21

Original U.Today article

How long can rise of popular cryptocurrencies last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is in the neutral zone on the first day of the weekend.

Ads Ads

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to reach the vital zone of $30,000. If buyers manage to fix the price above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the resistance at $31,500. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,849 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not follow the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.81%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $1,639.5. If a breakout happens, the rise may lead to a test of the $1,700 area soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,621 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP also remains in the red zone, going down by 0.25%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the resistance, which means it is too early to think about a midterm rise. If the rate returns to the $0.54 zone, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.56-$0.58 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5234 at press time.