BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 6

Original U.Today article

Which top coins can rise in current week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market keeps rising, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.91% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is looking bullish as it is on its way to testing the resistance of $35,612. If the bar closes above that mark, the growth may continue to the $36,000 zone this week.

Bitcoin is trading at $35,171 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 1.73%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking even more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). If today's bar closes above yesterday's peak, the growth is likely to continue to the vital zone of $2,000 until mid-November.

Ethereum is trading at $1,909 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, rocketing by almost 12%.

Image by TradingView

The growth of XRP has continued after yesterday's bullish closure. If the bar closes with no long wick, one can expect a quicker test of the area of $0.80.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.7230 at press time.