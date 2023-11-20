BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.64% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish as the price is on its way to testing the resistance level again. If the bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $39,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,406 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.63%.

Image by TradingView

Even though the rate of ETH has increased today, it keeps trading in the middle of the channel. A further upward move is possible only if the price gets back to the $2,100 zone and fixes around it. In this case, traders can expect a resistance breakout shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,043 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least gainer today, going up by 0.35%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.60-$0.65 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

XRP is trading at $0.6208 at press time.