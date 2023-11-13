Advertisement
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 13

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can withstand fall of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Mon, 11/13/2023 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 1% since yesterday.

The price of BTC might face a correction if the drop continues to the support of $36,343. In that case, bears can seize the initiative, which can lead to a more profound decrease to the $35,500-$36,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,784 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is an exception to the rule, rising by 1.68%.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the level of $2,029. Until the price is above that mark, there is a chance to see a further upward move. 

Ethereum is trading at $2,091 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of BTC, falling by 2.14%.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to BTC.  At the moment, traders should focus on the nearest level of $0.6283. 

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12

If the bar closes near it, one may expect a decline to the $0.60 range soon.

XRP is trading at $0.6477 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

