BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 1

Original U.Today article

Which coins can rise against the fall of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend is ending bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.76% over the last seven days.

On the daliy chart, bulls are trying to hold the interim $37,700 level against the declining trading volume. If they manage to do that by the end of the day, the upcoming week might be bullish for the leading cryptocurrency. In another case, the breakout of $37,700 may be a prerequisite for a sharp drop to the area around $36,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,991 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the main altcoin has dropped by 5.53% since the beginning of the week.

Analyzing the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped below the $2,774 level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the weekly candle fixes below it, the fall may continue to the $2,500-$2,400 zone by mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $2,764 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 15% over the last week.

On the weekly chart, the price is coming back to the support level of the wide channel against the increased trading volume. If bears' pressure continues, the following week might begin with a further decline of XRP. In this regard, there is a high possibility to see the test of the $0.40 level soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5918 at press time.