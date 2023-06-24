BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers remain more powerful than bears even on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising, going up by 2.06% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $31,035. However, a bounce back did not happen, which means that bulls are still controlling the situation on the market. If sellers do not seize the initiative, the blast may lead to a test of the $32,000 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,682 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 1.30%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is not looking as bullish as Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate has once again failed to fix above the $1,935 level. In this case, if the bar closes below the $1,900 zone, sellers might locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to the $1,860 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $1,895 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least value, going up by 0.78% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate is in the middle of the wide channel. The nearest mark that traders should focus on is $0.50. If the price fixes above it, it might be a prerequisite for a test of the resistance at $0.5270.

XRP is trading at $0.4918 at press time.