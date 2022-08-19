Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for August 19

Fri, 08/19/2022 - 14:41
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins keep trading in bullish zone after today's drop?
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for August 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market could not withstand bears' pressure, and almost all coins are in the red zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by almost 9% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $23,000 mark, as well as the support level at $22,400. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the closest level at $20,700. If the false breakout happens, there are chances to see a bounceback. However, it is too early to think about a midterm bull run.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,420 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 9.1%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has also broken its vital level at $1,785. If the rate does not return above the $1,700 mark and fix there, the drop may continue to the support at $1,594 until the end of August.

Ethereum is trading at $1,688 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 10% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has broken the $0.3635 level, which means that bears have seized the initiative. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a further drop to $0.32 if buyers cannot restore the price above $0.34 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3360 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Faces Pressure from Whales, But in Most "Unlikely" Way
08/19/2022 - 15:48
Cardano Faces Pressure from Whales, But in Most "Unlikely" Way
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Crash: Arthur Hayes Says It Might Be "Time for Shopping"
08/19/2022 - 15:36
Crypto Crash: Arthur Hayes Says It Might Be "Time for Shopping"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Pump Once Again Indicates Collapse of Crypto Market
08/19/2022 - 15:22
Dogecoin (DOGE) Pump Once Again Indicates Collapse of Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev