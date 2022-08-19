BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for August 19

Original U.Today article

Which coins keep trading in bullish zone after today's drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market could not withstand bears' pressure, and almost all coins are in the red zone again.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by almost 9% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $23,000 mark, as well as the support level at $22,400. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the closest level at $20,700. If the false breakout happens, there are chances to see a bounceback. However, it is too early to think about a midterm bull run.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,420 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 9.1%.

Ethereum (ETH) has also broken its vital level at $1,785. If the rate does not return above the $1,700 mark and fix there, the drop may continue to the support at $1,594 until the end of August.

Ethereum is trading at $1,688 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 10% since yesterday.

XRP has broken the $0.3635 level, which means that bears have seized the initiative. At the moment, the more likely scenario is a further drop to $0.32 if buyers cannot restore the price above $0.34 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3360 at press time.