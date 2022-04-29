BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 29

Original U.Today article

How great are the chances to see the reversal of the top coins soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have seized the initiative, turning all top 10 coins into the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.72% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $40,000 mark, confirming bears' power. If the decline continues and the rate touches $38,000, the drop may lead the price of the first crypto to the zone around $36,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-May.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,924 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has fallen the least from the list today. The decline has made up 2.52% since yesterday.

Analyzing the daliy chart, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC). The price is about to test the local blue level at $2,774.

If the daily candle fixes below it, the main altcoin may face a sharp drop to the zone of $2,500-$2,600 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,852 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, going down by 3.32%.

Bears have continued their pressure since yesterday against the increased trading volume. At the moment, there are no signals for a market reversal, which means that there is a high possibility to see a further drop. If sellers break the $0.60 mark, the fall may continue to the nearest support at $0.54.

XRP is trading at $0.6196 at press time.