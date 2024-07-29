BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.68% over the last day.

Despite today's rise, the price of BTC has failed to fix above the vital zone of $70,000. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $67,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,994 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, going up by almost 2%.

From a technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the daily candle closes far from its peak, traders may witness a drop to the $3,200 area shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,320 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP is unchanged since yesterday.

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP looks bearish, as it has failed again to fix above the vital zone of $0.60. If the drop continues to the support of $0.5805, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.56 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5947 at press time.