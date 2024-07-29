    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which cryptocurrencies can keep rising within next few days?
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 15:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.68% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of BTC has failed to fix above the vital zone of $70,000. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $67,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,994 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, going up by almost 2%.

    Image by TradingView

    From a technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to BTC. If the daily candle closes far from its peak, traders may witness a drop to the $3,200 area shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,320 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP is unchanged since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP looks bearish, as it has failed again to fix above the vital zone of $0.60. If the drop continues to the support of $0.5805, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.56 zone.

    XRP is trading at $0.5947 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

