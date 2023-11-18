BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a continued correction of the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Today's move of BTC has not affected its overall technical picture on the daily chart. The price keeps trading sideways as neither side has seized the initiative yet. In this regard, sideways trading in the area of $35,000-$37,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $36,442 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than BTC, going down by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is approaching the support level of $1,882. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $1,800-$1,850 range soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,938 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of ETH, going down by 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BNB has bounced off the support level of $238. However, if the price returns to it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp blast to the $230 zone next week.

BNB is trading at $242.5 at press time.