Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for January 14

Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins are likely to rise next week?
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 15:49
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost not changed since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.42%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is accumulating energy after a sharp drop from the $48,000 zone. From the technical point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish as the rate is near the support. If the situation does not change shortly, one can expect a test of the $40,181 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,859 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike BTC, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.23%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH is trading sideways as it is in the middle of the channel. The volume has fallen, which means that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $2,500-$2,600 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,540 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value on the list today, going up by almost 2%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is rising after a false breakout of the support level at $305.2. If today's candle closes with no long wicks, the growth may continue to the $310-$320 zone next week.

BNB is trading at $305 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

