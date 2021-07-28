Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and ADA Price Analysis for July 28

Price Predictions
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 15:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can Bitcoin (BTC) continue growing faster than the altcoins?
BTC, ETH and ADA Price Analysis for July 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Today, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as some coins are in the red zone, while others have come back to green.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the average price level stopped the pair's decline and, by this morning, buyers returned the Bitcoin (BTC) price to the July high zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

After retesting the resistance of $40,000, the recovery has slowed down and the price is trying to consolidate in the area of weak support at $39,600. If the bulls manage to continue to rise today, the price may test the $42,447 level.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 27

If buyers cannot hold above the psychological barrier of $40,000, then the pair might roll back to the lilac support of $36,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,718 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday morning, the bulls bought off the level of average prices and, during the day, they tried to restore the pair to its previous place—to the zone of the monthly maximum. However, buying volumes were below average and, this morning, the recovery has stopped at $2,336.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

At the moment, the price has pulled back from this resistance and is trying to find support around the $2,280 mark. If the bears push the pair below this mark, then at low volumes the pair can decline to the area of ​​the two-hour EMA55.

Ethereum is trading at $2,284 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not keep the growth and its rate has gone down by 0.20% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View
ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is trading between the support at $1.24 and the liquidity zone at $1.35. At the moment, there is no dominance by neither of the sides, which means that there is a high possibility of seeing the rate in the mentioned area for the next few days.

Cardano is trading at $1.28 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image Polygon (MATIC) Expands to DeFi with Harvest Protocol Integration
07/28/2021 - 16:30
Polygon (MATIC) Expands to DeFi with Harvest Protocol Integration
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ETH and ADA Price Analysis for July 28
07/28/2021 - 15:13
BTC, ETH and ADA Price Analysis for July 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy Fund Launched by $60 Billion Asset Manager ProFunds
07/28/2021 - 15:04
Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy Fund Launched by $60 Billion Asset Manager ProFunds
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov