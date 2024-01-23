Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 23

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have top coins found bounce back zone?
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 14:27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The decline continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling, going down by 5.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has broken the vital level of $40,181. Until the rate is below that mark, bears will be more powerful than bulls. 

In this case, an ongoing decline to the $37,000-$38,000 zone is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,922 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has losr even more than Bitcoin (BTC), declining by 7.64%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH is falling after yesterday's bearish candle closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may expect a test of the support level of $2,115 until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,208 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

