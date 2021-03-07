ENG
RU
Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA, EOS and XTZ Price Analysis for March 7

Price Predictions
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 14:24
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are most of the #cryptocurrencies ready to keep the long-term growth?
BTC, ADA, EOS and XTZ Price Analysis for March 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins have continued their bull run; however, there are also some exceptions to the rule. Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP are under a bearish influence.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tezos (XTZ):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $943,009,614,965 $50,857.27 $37,216,842,283 3.85%

Cardano

ADA

 $36,065,021,853 $1.13 $5,111,525,780 -0.76%

EOS

EOS

 $3,596,351,681 $3.78 $1,604,921,530 1.29%

Tezos

XTZ

 $2,995,627,966 $3.96 $320,433,531 -0.27%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the top gainer today as the rate of the leading crypto has gone up by almost 4%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the growth, the rise may not have ended yet as Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation zone.

Related
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for March 6

In this case, the nearest target is located around the level of $54,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,792 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the complete opposite of Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has dropped by 0.76% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Analyzing the long-term perspective, the rise to the vital level of $1.33 remains the most likely scenario as bulls have confirmed above the $1.12 mark. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that bears are running out of power to keep pushing the price of the altcoin lower.

Cardano is trading at $1.14 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is the second-most growing coin today. Its price has risen by 1.29% over the past 24 hours.

EOS/USD chart by TradingView
EOS/USD chart by TradingView

EOS is also looking bullish both in the short- and long-term scenario. The first zone at which bears might show resistance is the level of $4.10. However, the coin has gathered enough efforts for its breakout and a move to $4.71.

EOS is trading at $3.78 at press time.

XTZ/USD

The rate of Tezos (XTZ) is unchanged since yesterday. However, it has risen over the last week by 16%.

XTZ/USD chart by TradingView
XTZ/USD chart by TradingView

Tezos (XTZ) is not an exception to the rule as bulls are about to retest the resistance of $4.29 soon. The bearish scenario will become relevant only if sellers break the support at $3.58 and fix below it.

Tezos is trading at $3.90 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #EOS Price Prediction #Tezos Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image UNI, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for March 4
Price Predictions
03/04/2021 - 15:20

UNI, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for March 4
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for March 5
Price Predictions
03/05/2021 - 16:15

BTC, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for March 5
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for March 6
Price Predictions
03/06/2021 - 14:28

BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for March 6
Denys Serhiichuk