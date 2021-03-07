BTC, ADA, EOS and XTZ Price Analysis for March 7

Original U.Today article

Are most of the #cryptocurrencies ready to keep the long-term growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins have continued their bull run; however, there are also some exceptions to the rule. Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP are under a bearish influence.

The key data for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tezos (XTZ):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $943,009,614,965 $50,857.27 $37,216,842,283 3.85% Cardano ADA $36,065,021,853 $1.13 $5,111,525,780 -0.76% EOS EOS $3,596,351,681 $3.78 $1,604,921,530 1.29% Tezos XTZ $2,995,627,966 $3.96 $320,433,531 -0.27%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the top gainer today as the rate of the leading crypto has gone up by almost 4%.

Despite the growth, the rise may not have ended yet as Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation zone.

In this case, the nearest target is located around the level of $54,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,792 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the complete opposite of Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has dropped by 0.76% since yesterday.

Analyzing the long-term perspective, the rise to the vital level of $1.33 remains the most likely scenario as bulls have confirmed above the $1.12 mark. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that bears are running out of power to keep pushing the price of the altcoin lower.

Cardano is trading at $1.14 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is the second-most growing coin today. Its price has risen by 1.29% over the past 24 hours.

EOS is also looking bullish both in the short- and long-term scenario. The first zone at which bears might show resistance is the level of $4.10. However, the coin has gathered enough efforts for its breakout and a move to $4.71.

EOS is trading at $3.78 at press time.

XTZ/USD

The rate of Tezos (XTZ) is unchanged since yesterday. However, it has risen over the last week by 16%.

Tezos (XTZ) is not an exception to the rule as bulls are about to retest the resistance of $4.29 soon. The bearish scenario will become relevant only if sellers break the support at $3.58 and fix below it.

Tezos is trading at $3.90 at press time.