BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 15

The market has slightly increased after a fall, and only some coins are in the red zone. Mainly, Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) remain under a bearish mood.
BTC/USD
Yesterday, buyers were able to break through the two-hour EMA55 resistance and restore the Bitcoin price above the POC line. The volumes decreased tonight, but the price continued to rise and came close to the 61.8% fibo level ($47,745).
It should be noted that the daily trading volumes were at an average level, and if bulls manage to increase the volumes, they may be able to break the $43,800 resistance.
Bitcoin is trading at $48,050 at press time.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 6.55% over the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA) has fixed above the $2.40 level, which means that bulls are trying to seize the initiative in the mid-term scenario. However, one may think about the trend reversal when ADA fixes above the vital $3 mark.
ADA is trading at $2.54 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than Cardano (ADA), with growth accounting for 5.77%.
Despite the ongoing rise, Binance Coin (BNB) has not entered the long zone yet.
At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $456 level, where buyers have the chance to seize the initiative. If they manage to do that, the rise may continue to $500.
BNB is trading at $434.7 at press time.