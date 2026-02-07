AdvertisementAdvert.
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News

By Dan Burgin
Sat, 7/02/2026 - 15:33
This week's top stories: Ripple joins White House crypto summit; Musk promises DOGE to the Moon; Brandt flags BTC market manipulation, CZ denies it; Buterin is selling his ETH holdings.
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News
Ripple joins White House crypto summit

Ripple joined a powerhouse roster of fintech and banking giants at the White House on Monday.

Ripple has secured a seat at the highest table in Washington. On Monday afternoon, representatives from the blockchain payments company joined an elite group of crypto heavyweights and traditional banking lobbyists at the White House for a high-stakes summit on stablecoin regulation. 

The two-hour closed-door meeting focused on one of the most contentious issues stalling current market structure legislation: stablecoin yield and rewards.

The attendee list included some major representatives from crypto (Ripple, Coinbase, Tether, Kraken, Crypto.com, Paxos, Circle, and PayPal) as well as banking and traditional finance heavyweights (Fidelity, Cantor Fitzgerald, SoFi, and so on).  

According to reporter Eleanor Terrett, sources inside the room described the atmosphere as "constructive," with "positive vibes" and "no yelling."

Peter Brandt flags 'campaign selling' of Bitcoin

Legendary trader Brandt spots a cold, surgical sell-off unfolding.

According to veteran chartist Peter Brandt, the current eight-day downtrend on Bitcoin (BTC) shows all the hallmarks of a calculated campaign sell-off, not a random liquidation. 

His analysis points to two critical levels now in play: the already-breached $70,000 and a far more ominous target at $63,800, based on a measured move from the recent wedge breakdown. With over $850 million wiped out in liquidations and fear metrics collapsing, this is not a normal dip. 

If Brandt’s structure plays out, the market may be staring down a deeper flush that few retail holders are ready for.

CZ pushes back on Bitcoin manipulation claims

Ex-Binance CEO believes that no one out there is manipulating Bitcoin and would be crazy to even try.

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, recently refuted allegations that big players or major exchanges intentionally manipulate the price of Bitcoin. 

CZ contended that macroeconomic news, rather than exchange failures or concerted manipulation, caused the severe market crash occurring around Oct. 10. 

He also emphasized that neither he nor Binance directly profits from cryptocurrency trading, and that purposefully altering the price of Bitcoin would require capital on a scale few actors would dare to deploy. 

Zhao claims that since Bitcoin is now essentially a multitrillion-dollar asset class, sustained manipulation is not feasible, as manipulators would face enormous financial risk if they attempted to significantly alter the market.

Elon Musk reaffirms Dogecoin's 'to the Moon' mission

The richest billionaire alive broke the internet with a bullish response to a viral Dogecoin tweet, confirming that the meme asset's ascent to the moon is inevitable.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has finally confirmed that it is still on a mission to get Dogecoin to the moon. The renowned billionaire made the confirmation in response to a viral bullish Dogecoin tweet, asserting that Dogecoin going to the moon is inevitable.  

Musk reacted to the post, acknowledging that he is still on a mission to literally get the leading meme token to the moon despite its recent price crash. 

It has been a while since Musk has stated Dogecoin and its prospects. His confirmation on the asset comes about five years after he first revealed SpaceX's moon mission for Dogecoin.

Vitalik-linked on-chain activity adds pressure to Ethereum sell-off

Ethereum co-founder Buterin is actively selling his Ethereum holdings. 

High-profile on-chain activity connected to Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin seems to be the most recent catalyst for the severe selling pressure that Ethereum is currently experiencing. 

Blockchain tracking data indicates that over the past three days wallets linked to Buterin have bought and sold about 2,961.5 ETH, or roughly $6.6 million, at an average execution price of about $2,228.

The timing of this activity is critical for Ethereum's price structure. ETH has already lost important support zones on the daily chart, which were once strong consolidation areas around $2,800 and $2,700. One of the biggest sell-offs since mid-2025 occurred as a result of the most recent breakdown, which drove the price quickly toward the $2,100-2,200 range.

#Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #Ethereum #Changpeng Zhao #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
