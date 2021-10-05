Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA, and BNB Price Analysis for October 5

Price Predictions
Tue, 10/05/2021 - 16:32
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are the top coins ready for a mid-term price rally?
BTC, ADA, and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls have pushed back against bears and seized control over the market. Almost all of the top 10 coins are in the green. Solana (SOL) is the only exception, with its price not budging since yesterday. 

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

During the day yesterday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price consolidated in a narrow sideways range at the $47,745 level. In the evening, sellers became more active and pushed the BTC price back to the daily low at $46,900.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The decline in prices made potential buyers less interested, and the volume began to gradually increase. At night, the pair set a new October high around $49,891. As of this morning, the bulls could not test the psychological level of $50,000.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 2

If during the day the activity of buyers does not decrease, then the price may briefly exceed $51,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $50,061 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the smallest gainer today, growing by a mere 0.53% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) is not catching up with the other top coins, and it keeps trading in the wide channel. At the moment, traders are accumulating power for the price blast. However, it is not clear whether buyers or sellers can seize the opportunity.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

Only, if ADA fixes below $1.9, one may consider the bearish scenario.

ADA is trading at $2.193 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike ADA, Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 4.20% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView
BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, BNB is still accumulating power, taking into account the low trading volume. If buyers can break the resistance at $509 and trade above it, there might be a chance for bulls to push the cryptocurrency to the vital $600 mark.

BNB is trading at $435.3 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BTC, ADA, and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
10/05/2021 - 16:32
BTC, ADA, and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image IMF Head Says Bitcoin Is Not Money
10/05/2021 - 16:09
IMF Head Says Bitcoin Is Not Money
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image First-Ever Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Altair Date Confirmed by Ethereum Foundation
10/05/2021 - 16:02
First-Ever Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Altair Date Confirmed by Ethereum Foundation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov