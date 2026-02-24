AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance List New Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) Pairs Against New Stablecoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 15:16
    Binance lists new ADA, DOGE pairs against U with zero fees in a marketing push for the new stablecoin starting February 25, 2026.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News

    According to the official announcement, Binance will launch ADA/U, DOGE/U and PEPE/U spot trading pairs on Feb. 25, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. UTC. While Cardano, Dogecoin and Pepe Coin dominate the news, it seems that the real deal here is the expanding role of the United Stables's U token as a base currency on the world's largest exchange.

    The rollout is backed by some "pretty aggressive" fee incentives as all eligible users will get zero maker fees on ADA/U, DOGE/U and PEPE/U spot and margin pairs from the launch time until further notice. 

    Why Binance pairs mega-caps like DOGE and ADA with U

    For high-volume assets like Cardano, Dogecoin and PEPE, cutting maker costs on new stablecoin pairings seems like a marketing move to boost the order book depth for U and eventually increase the stablecoin's trading volume, which is currently at $57.01 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    United Stables (U) Market Capitalization, Source: CoinMarketCap

    Listings show how Binance sees U as a way to settle payments in different currencies. By adding some of the most popular crypto mega-caps to the U base, Binance is bringing in the same flow that is already established and putting it right into the new stablecoin layer.

    First listed on Binance this January, U is described as fully backed 1:1 by cash, U.S. Treasury bills and audited stablecoins, with reserves held in segregated accounts and subject to third-party verification. It is available on BNB Chain and Ethereum, and supports signature-based transfers under EIP-3009.

    Pairing U with ADA, DOGE and PEPE puts the stablecoin at the center of large-cap and retail-driven volume streams. 

    So, the plan for Binance with U may be as follows: pull together all the different dollar liquidity into one asset, subsidize early trading activity and let the market determine whether BNB-friendly U can evolve into a primary quote currency within Binance's spot market.

    #Cardano #Dogecoin #Binance
