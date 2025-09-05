Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 21:15
    Bitcoin booster Michael Saylor is facing a setback as Strategy gets snubbed from S&P 500 inclusion
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy (MSTR), the leading corporate Bitcoin holder, has failed to make it to the flagship S&P 500 index in a big setback for the company.

    Advertisement

    MSTR shares are down more than 2% in after-hours trading following the snub. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $110,832 after dipping by 0.5% over the past hour, according to CoinGecko data.   

    Notably, Strategy failed to get included in the S&P 500 index despite meeting various criteria (such as market cap, liquidity, public float, and so on). 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion
    German Government Failed to Seize $5 Billion Worth of BTC
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Doing 'Nothing' While Gold Hits New Record High
    Ripple vs. Litecoin Beef Stuns Crypto Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of Oblivion, XRP Faces Bollinger Trap Warning: Crypto News Digest

    As explained by Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, the company got rejected by a selection committee that has a final say when determining which companies end up being part of the index. "You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee," Balchunas said in a social media post. 

    Advertisement

    The secretive committee, whose members are not public, takes into account qualitative factors and can reject companies based on rather subjective criteria.   

    Robinhood makes the cut 

    That said, cryptocurrency-friendly brokerage platform Robinhood has made the cut. It will join the index together with mobile technology company AppLoving and construction and facilities company Emcon Group. 

    Meanwhile, casino company Caesars Entertainment, financial technology company MarketAxess Holdings, and clean energy company Enphase Energy are on their way out. 

    #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 20:43
    German Government Failed to Seize $5 Billion Worth of BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 18:42
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Doing 'Nothing' While Gold Hits New Record High
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Sep 5, 2025 - 21:15
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 20:43
    German Government Failed to Seize $5 Billion Worth of BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 18:42
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Doing 'Nothing' While Gold Hits New Record High
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all