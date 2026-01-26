BREAKING: Strategy Announces $261 Million Bitcoin Purchase

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its Bitcoin standard, announcing the acquisition of an additional 2,932 BTC for approximately $264.1 million.

The purchase, executed at an average price of $90,061 per Bitcoin, signals that the company remains a dedicated buyer even as the asset struggles to reclaim the $100,000 level.

This latest acquisition shows Strategy’s willingness to "average up" to acquire more coins. The purchase price of $90,061 is significantly higher than their aggregate cost basis of $76,037, indicating that the firm views the current consolidation around $90k not as a peak, but as a discount relative to their long-term outlook.

With 712,647 BTC now in custody, Strategy effectively controls nearly 3.4% of the entire circulating supply of Bitcoin (21 million max supply).

Bitcoin is currently trading close to the $88,000 level, failing to regain momentum.