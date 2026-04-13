Breaking: Strategy Announces $1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

According to a new Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy has announced yet another blockbusting cryptocurrency purchase, adding $1 billion worth of Bitcoin to its corporate treasury.

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The acquisition was funded entirely through the company's aggressive at-the-market (ATM) stock offering program.

Strategy has acquired 13,927 BTC over the past week. The average purchase price for this specific block was $71,902 per Bitcoin.

As of Apr. 12, Strategy holds a staggering 780,897 BTC. The total aggregate purchase price for the firm's entire Bitcoin treasury now sits at roughly $59.02 billion.

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Across all of its purchases, the company's average cost basis is $75,577 per Bitcoin.

The SEC filing details that the company sold exactly 10,028,363 shares of its "STRC Stock" (Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock).

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Perhaps the most notable takeaway from the 8-K filing is just how much capital Strategy still has at its disposal.

Despite deploying a billion dollars this week, the company has hardly made a dent in its total available capacity. According to today's filing, the firm still has $21.64 billion available for issuance under its STRC stock program and an additional $27.09 billion available under its Class A Common Stock (MSTR) program.