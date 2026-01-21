AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Ripple’s RLUSD to Be Listed by Binance

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 9:06
    The world’s largest crypto exchange is throwing its weight behind Ripple’s U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, opening trading pairs against USDT and XRP.
    Binance has officially announced it will list Ripple USD (RLUSD). 

    In a statement released Tuesday, the exchange confirmed that spot trading for RLUSD will commence on January 22, 2026, at 08:00 UTC. 

    Binance is launching a "zero-trading-fee promotion" for select stablecoin pairs.

    The move is meant to incentivize early liquidity. 

    The trading pairs

    According to the announcement, users can now begin depositing RLUSD in preparation for trading. Binance will open three key spot trading pairs, including the XRP/RLUSD pair. 

    Binance has temporarily waived fees to celebrate the launch. 

