AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 14:02
    Wall Street giant Fidelity Investments is officially launching a direct competitor to Ripple’s RLUSD.
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fidelity announced Wednesday that it intends to launch the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD).

    Advertisement

    The move places the $12 trillion asset manager on a direct collision course with Ripple and Tether. 

    The Ethereum-based token, which is set to go live in early February, represents one of the most significant entries of a traditional financial heavyweight into the on-chain economy. 

    It arrives shortly after Tether unveiled its US-focused "USAT" token and amid Ripple's aggressive expansion of its RLUSD stablecoin into corporate treasuries.

    Advertisement

    Mike O’Reilly, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, confirmed that the launch was prompted by the passage of the GENIUS Act, the new federal framework that standardizes reserve requirements for payment stablecoins.

    FIDD will be issued by Fidelity Digital Assets, a federally chartered national bank, which sets it apart from offshore competitors.  

    A Ripple rival? 

    Ripple has spent the last year pitching RLUSD as the "enterprise-grade" solution for cross-border settlement. Fidelity is now targeting that exact same client base. As reported by U.Today, RLUSD recently appeared among the top five USD stablecoins. 

    Advertisement

    Fidelity's soon-to-be-launched token will initially serve institutional clients needing 24/7 settlement and retail users on the Fidelity Crypto app.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    NewsBreaking
    Jan 28, 2026 - 14:02
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Bears Face Sell-Off With 4,578% Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:02
    XRP Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Jan 28, 2026 - 14:02
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 28
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 13:21
    352,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Might Be Attacked
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all