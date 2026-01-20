AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 7:54
    Legendary commodities trader Peter Brandt is sounding the alarm on Bitcoin once again, predicting a potential crash below $60,000.
    Advertisement
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Veteran commodities trader Peter Brandt has posted a devastatingly bearish warning about Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap.

    The cryptocurrency could face a double-whammy of a short-term technical capitulation to the $58,000–$62,000 range and a long-term existential risk posed by technological obsolescence, according to Brandt.

    A return to $58,000? 

    Brandt’s downside target implies a severe market correction of nearly 40%. "58k to $62k is where I think it is going," Brandt stated.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    NYSE's Tokenization Push Bullish for Crypto, CZ Says

    The chart shared by Brandt indicates that a correction from recent highs is far from over. It presents a potential bearish continuation that puts the $60,000 region firmly in focus.

    Advertisement

    There is a massive broadening top (the megaphone pattern), which is marked by points 1 through 5. This pattern is characterized by higher highs and lower lows. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/19/2026 - 14:20
    Bitcoin Reclaims Top Spot as Crypto Inflows Hit $2.17 Billion
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The pattern resolved to the downside at point B, where the price decisively lost the lower trendline support.

    Advertisement

    Following the breakdown, Bitcoin staged a relief rally to point P (approx. $102,233). This move acted as a classic "bearish retest."

    Source: https://x.com/PeterLBrandt/status/2013396592347558053)

    Since the rejection at point P, Bitcoin has been trading within a narrow, upward-sloping parallel channel.

    Bitcoin is currently testing the lower boundary of this flag near $92,468. A breakdown from this channel would confirm the next leg lower.

    A breakdown from the current flag targets $73,786. This could be followed by a deeper extension to $63,254.

    The ultimate downside target shown on the chart stands at $58,840. 

    "If it does not go there I will NOT be ashamed... I am wrong 50% of the time. It does not bother me to be wrong," he wrote.

    The "quantum" threat

    Brandt took aim at the "Bitcoin up forever" narrative, arguing that it suffers from a "major flaw" because it assumes technological stagnation.

    "It predisposes that nothing better will be developed/invented. As we approach quantum computing, that is a dangerous presupposition indeed," Brandt argued.

    The "quantum threat" has long been a tail-risk lurking in the background of cryptographic discussions, and Brandt believes that one should not ignore it. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:39
    Shiba Inu Zero Removal Party Canceled
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Expands Trading Toolkit with New Suite of Market Insights and Position Management Tools
    How Loanledger Structures Crypto Trading Through Analysis and Execution Choice
    BingX becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:54
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:39
    Shiba Inu Zero Removal Party Canceled
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 3:00
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 19, 2026 - 21:19
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:54
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:39
    Shiba Inu Zero Removal Party Canceled
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all