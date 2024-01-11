BONK Price Analysis for January 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies have followed the sharp rise of Bitcoin, according to CoinStats.

The rate of BONK has rocketed by 26% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BONK has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.00001708. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a local correction to the $0.0000160 area.

On the bigger time frame, the growth of BONK continues. Thus, the volume also rises, which means that buyers keep controlling the situation on the market.

If today's bar closes above yesterday's peak, one can expect a test of the resistance soon.

From the midterm point of view, bulls have seized the initiative as the candle is about to close above the previous one. If that happens, an upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00001930 level.

BONK is trading at $0.00001722 at press time.